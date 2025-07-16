Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shaq Stands On Business: Threatens to Put Hands On RGIII Over Angel Reese ‘Monkey Post’ Shaq warned Robert Griffin III to watch his words when it comes to Reese.







Shaq does not play about Angel Reese. The NBA legend got on the internet, threatening to punch Robert Griffin III over his controversial posts about Reese.

Shaq stepped into the ongoing feud that initially started with RGIII’s claims that Reese hates her fellow WNBA star, Caitlin Clark. RGIII’s insertion in the matter led to the former NFL star getting pushback over his harsh critique of Reese.

He asserted that the WNBA forward holds “jealousy and resentment” toward Clark, despite the former holding her own in the league. Furthermore, the situation escalated yet again when RGIII reposted an image of Reese depicted as a monkey on her WNBA 2K26 cover.

Although denouncing the racist image, he still shared the photo publicly while alleging that Reese’s social media usage led to his family receiving death threats. This latest bout of the drama led to Shaq’s involvement, where he threatened to swing at RGIII for the disrespect and harassment of the talented female baller.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and [I’ll] punch in your f-cking face. Okay, that’s enough. Like, I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it, bro. You got your job. You got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. Fucking stop it. That’s the last time.”

He then stated that the two WNBA stars’ rivalry does not equate to the real hate found in this country. Furthermore, he asserted that RGIII has ruined his own legacy in football history. He believes the podcaster’s latest controversies now overshadow his NFL achievements.

“It’s not real hate. We look around what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you. It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re gonna be remembered for your podcast…that should tell you you’re not that f-cking great.”

Shaq has advised Reese not to feed into RGIII’s hateful words, calling him a “fool” who is not worth her time. He would also rather RGIII focus on men’s sports topics, allowing women to discuss this sector of the game.

“She’s not gonna respond. Because I’m the one calling and be like, ‘Baby, keep it classy,’ because she’s not soft by any means,” he added. “You’re from the streets, but I’m like, ‘You’re beautiful. Don’t indulge with these fools, because he’s a fool. You don’t even have G 14 classification to say that. I respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it like, that’s your category, stay out of the people’s category.”

Shaq called himself Reese’s “protector” as the hate piles up on the WNBA 2K26 cover star. As such, if things get too disrespectful, he is not afraid to throw hands in her honor.

“Like I don’t mind you doing your job as anyone, but don’t pick on that little girl because guess what, I’m her protector. Now pick on me, you pick on me, [I’m] punching you in your f-cking face.”

