Shaq Considers Snatching Up Orlando Magic Franchise

TNT sports announcer Shaquille O’Neal has set his sights on making a large purchase that would send shockwaves through professional sports!

According to Mediaite, the former NBA player is interested in owning the basketball team that drafted him out of Louisiana State University to start his legendary professional career, the Orlando Magic.

On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal had his former Orlando Magic teammate, Dennis Scott, as a guest. During the discussion, O’Neal said he was interested in owning the Florida basketball team.

Although there is no “for sale” sign for the Orlando Magic, the NBA Hall of Famer has graciously offered to take the team off the hands of its current owner, the DeVos family. The Sporting News reports that through RDV Sports Inc., the family owns the NBA franchise. Rich DeVos, who bought the team for $85 million in 1991, passed away in 2018. The group is now led by his son Dan DeVos, the chairman.

“We still run that franchise. And if they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we ready to go right now,” O’Neal states in the episode, The Big Professor | Dennis Scott.

“Dennis, we got the money. You ain’t got to worry about the money, but this message goes out to the DeVos family. If you ready to sell the Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody that’s gonna take you to the next level. That’s us!”

He already knows who he would bring in to run the franchise.

“I’m gonna bring one person in that I trust, that’s gonna be D Scott, and then, D Scott can pick everybody else. “Smart people combined with common sense people and people that’s been there before — you can’t go wrong!”

“While I’m out in the Bahamas on vacation, D Scott be working, handling it.”

To which Scott responds by saying, “That sounds about right.”

Listen to the full episode below: