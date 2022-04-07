Shaq's Big Chicken Franchise Inked New Expansion Deal To Open In 50 Texas Locations

Shaquille O’Neal continues to make big moves in a BIG way.

The basketball Hall of Famer and respected entrepreneur is expanding his fast-casual chicken restaurant franchise, Big Chicken, after inking a 50 unit deal in Texas.

According to QSR magazine, Big Chicken will be opening shop in four of the largest Texas markets— Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. While they say everything is “bigger” in Texas, Big Chicken is known for serving a fusion of home-cooked childhood favorites with the “BIGGEST” new flavors.

“Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas: pioneering and bold, yet rooted in delicious tradition. Our restaurant industry’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we’re absolutely thrilled that Shaquille O’Neal and the Big Chicken team are joining us. Welcome back home to Texas, Shaq,” Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of Texas Restaurant Association, said.

The team behind the franchise’s growth is among some of the most notable in retail development, including Fazil Malik, Frank Malik, and Noordin Jhaver.

The Maliks are well-known for their successful gas station and convenience store operations company, Northwest Petroleum (NWP), and Skylark Construction. This construction company specializes in retail developments, gas stations, convenience stores, quick-serve, and sit-down restaurants.

Jhaver is the CEO of Dew Real Estate Holdings L.L.C., a notable real estate ownership company within the retail and restaurant space, and the owner/operator of more than 50 Sonic restaurants, with more on the way.

“Big Chicken wouldn’t be growing like it is without the team behind it,” Shaq said, as per KJ97. “My team has done a fantastic job making sure we’re growing in the right way, with the right people. Now, we’re going even BIGGER in Texas, and I’m excited to be teammates with Fazil, Frank, and Noordin.”

In addition, Big Chicken recently announced plans to expand its franchise into West Texas, Central Oklahoma, Chicagoland, Arizona, and Greater Los Angeles markets, QSR magazine reports.

The fried chicken franchise is currently situated in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York’s UBS Arena, and two Carnival Cruise ships.