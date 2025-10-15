Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shaq’s Eldest Daughter Joins NBA Legend’s Foundation For $24M Youth Complex Project Taahirah has been a growing collaborator with her dad on his many ventures.







Taahirah O’Neal, the eldest daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has joined the board of her father’s foundation for a special new project.

With this new position, O’Neal will spearhead the latest development of a new Boys & Girls Club youth facility. Located in Las Vegas, the project will cost $24 million as it hopes to transform the lives of the city’s youth. Now, the youth-focused club will have an O’Neal at every step of the way of its development. The 29-year-old shared to Instagram on how she has joined the family business.

“These past few months, the Board and I have been busy behind the scenes — planning, dreaming, and laying the groundwork for what’s to come,” she captioned the post.

The eldest daughter of five siblings added, “Visiting the future Shaquille O’Neal Youth Development Complex in Las Vegas was one of those surreal, full-circle moments. Standing on the ground where thousands of kids will one day play, learn, and thrive was such a beautiful reminder of why we do this work.”

The Shaquille O’Neal Youth Development Complex will span 30,000 square feet, with resources fit for the NBA Big Man himself. In partnership and support with multiple organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the UFC , the complex will come with all the perks to help the youth in this area. The latter two supporters helped create the facility’s multi-sports field as well as MMA and boxing center.

However, this Shaq-approved Boys & Girls club comes with holistic resources to support its attendees. Other additions include mental wellness rooms, tech innovation labs, and early learning center, and, rightfully so, a basketball gymnasium. The complex will also boast the Communities In Schools Alumni Center, the first ever established in the United States.

O’Neal brings her own expertise to this new position. According to Medium, the marketing professional graduated magma cum laude from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, receiving her bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in politics and African American studies. She went on to flex her marketing chops in campaigns with Pepsi and her father’s own Big Chicken fast food chain.

Now, she is returning to another family business to change the lives of Las Vegas youth. Emphasizing her father’s dedication to giving back, she now hopes to propel this mission for the next generation.

She added, “I’m so proud to help carry my father’s legacy forward while also building my own path in service.”

The Shaquille O’Neal Youth Development Complex is expected to open in 2026.

