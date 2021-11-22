Shaquille O’Neal Becomes Executive Producer for ‘The Queen of Basketball’ Documentary on Lucy Harris

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as executive producer of an upcoming documentary of one of the greatest women basketball players in U.S. history, Lusia “Lucy” Harris.

According to Deadline, the award-winning documentary The Queen of Basketball focuses on the accomplishments of the first woman to score a basket in Olympic history.

“Lusia’ Lucy’ Harris’ heroism has gone unsung for way too long, and I am particularly proud of my involvement in bringing her story to bear,” O’Neal said in a written statement. “A living legend and a pioneer in both men’s and women’s basketball, her life is a significant example of fortitude that is sure to inspire.”

Although not a household name, Harris won three national titles while in college and took home a silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Harris also became the first woman ever to be officially drafted by an NBA team. The New Orleans Jazz, before they moved to Utah, picked her in the 7th round of the 1977 draft. She was also inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Although selected by the NBA team, Harris chose not to try out for the New Orleans Jazz. She became the head coach at the school she played for, Amanda Elzy High School in Greenwood, Mississippi.

In the documentary, she discusses her struggles with mental health after she stopped playing basketball and her thoughts about predating the WNBA, which was started in 1996, 20 years after she won a medal at the 1976 Olympics.

“I am excited that Shaquille O’Neal decided to join as an executive producer for The Queen of Basketball,” Harris said. “Shaq is one of my favorite basketball players, and I have enjoyed following his career after the game. I truly appreciate having his support for this project.”