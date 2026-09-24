Shaquille O'Neal at the 2019 NBA Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) HBCU by Sidnee Michelle Shaquille O’Neal Brings ‘Big Chicken’ To Jackson State University The opening also marks Big Chicken’s first location in the state.







Big Chicken by NBA star Shaquille O’Neal opened its first location on the campus of a historically Black college or university, bringing the fast-casual restaurant to Jackson State University, HBCU Gameday reports.

The restaurant officially opened Sept. 22 inside the Legacy Food Court at Jackson State’s Student Center in Jackson, Mississippi. The opening also marks Big Chicken’s first location in the state.

Jackson State celebrated the arrival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 18, offering students and guests an early look at the restaurant and free food samples. The location, open to students and the public, came to campus through a dining partnership with SodexoMagic.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken serves chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings, salads, sides, and milkshakes. The chain has expanded through traditional restaurants and locations in sports arenas, airports, and college campuses. Big Chicken became part of Craveworthy Brands in 2025, with O’Neal remaining an investor and involved in the brand.

“The opening of Big Chicken at Jackson State marks an exciting milestone for our dining program and for the campus community,” Murat Bora, regional vice president of SodexoMagic, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to introduce a nationally recognized brand that delivers exceptional flavor, quality, and guest experience.”

The Jackson State restaurant extends Big Chicken’s reach into the HBCU community while adding another dining option for the university’s students.

O’Neal also has ties to Jackson State through men’s basketball coach Mo Williams. The two were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2009-10 NBA season.

The Basketball Hall of Famer attended the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament, where Williams’ Jackson State team competed. O’Neal’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, was playing for Florida A&M University at the time.

Although O’Neal played college basketball at Louisiana State University, his connections to HBCUs extend beyond Jackson State. He has said he took summer courses at Southern University while working toward completing his degree at LSU.

The Jackson State opening gives Big Chicken its first permanent presence at an HBCU as the restaurant brand continues expanding into college campuses and other nontraditional locations.

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