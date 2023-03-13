Shaquille O’Neal Celebrates Opening of New Restaurant at Kansas City International Airport

Shaquille O’Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of his new restaurant inside the city’s International Airport.

The NBA legend took to Missouri for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his Big Chicken restaurant inside the new KCI terminal in Kansas City International Airport, Fox 4 KC reported. O’Neal hosted the event with the city’s mayor, Quinton Lucas.

The restaurant serves as an homage to O’Neal’s favorite home-cooked foods, with trending flavors. Names of the menu items draw inspiration from his childhood, including a sandwich named after his supportive Uncle Jerome.

It’s Shaq’s first Big Chicken franchise location within an airport, and the first for Kansas City.

“We are excited to have Shaq’s Big Chicken in Kansas City!” Lucas said.

“Good things are happening in Kansas City!” he tweeted along with a video of the ceremony.

“It’s great to have @SHAQ invested in the town and to welcome Shaq’s Big Chicken to our part of the country. I also thank him for buying 200 free sandwiches for folks at the airport today.

Located inside Terminal B near Gate 60, the menu boasts a variety of signature sandwiches like the Big & Sloppy, the Uncle Jerome, and the Shaq Attack. The menu also features desserts and sides, including a variety of fries, macaroni and cheese, and jalapeno cole slaw.

Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can opt for one of Big Chicken’s signature milkshakes, an ice cream sandwich, or a huge cookie dubbed the “Big Cookie.”

Shaq stayed true to his love for sports after celebrating the launch of his new restaurant and attended the Big 12 Championship. The four-time NBA champion was seen sitting courtside with Mayor Lucas at the Kansas vs. Texas game.

On Saturday, Shaq put on his DJ hat to perform a DJ Diesel set at KC Live! in the Power & Light District, KMBC 5 reported.