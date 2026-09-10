Shaquille O'Neal is interviewed during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Shaq Takes the Classroom: NBA Legend Teaches College Students Credit Mastery With Credit One Bank Shaquille O'Neal is using his business expertise to advance financial empowerment on college campuses nationwide.







For decades, O’Neal has used his leadership and business skills to build a diverse portfolio outside basketball. Now, the Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion is returning to campuses to help students achieve financial success.

From the Hardwood to the Head of the Class

In partnership with Credit One Bank, O’Neal is launching the Credit Tip Off Tour this fall, visiting four campuses to teach students about credit management and financial decision-making. As honorary “Credit Professor,” O’Neal will lead participatory sessions with Credit One Bank Chief Marketing Officer Michael Coleman. The tour, including stops at Georgia State University and Southern Methodist University, provides practical credit guidance and activities to make personal finance accessible.

“Credit education isn’t often taught in school, so we built this tour with Shaquille O’Neal to empower young people to make informed credit decisions,” Coleman said in a statement announcing the partnership. O’Neal noted that learning financial fundamentals early gives young adults the foundation to navigate adulthood confidently and independently.

“I learned credit the hard way,” O’Neal said in a statement released by Credit One Bank. “Nobody broke it down for me back then. Now I’ve got kids in college, kids right out of it, and I want them starting smarter than I did.”

The campus tour focuses on key principles including credit utilization, payment history, and credit management. These skills affect a person’s ability to secure business loans, purchase real estate, and establish commercial credit after graduation.

Navigating Student Debt and Financial Reality

The program launches at a critical time for college students. Financial data from WalletHub and College Finance show that about 85% of students have at least one credit card, with average balances between $2,100 and $3,280. Nearly 65% report active credit card debt, and over 37% pay only the minimum or fall behind on payments. High balances and credit utilization could hurt credit scores for up to seven years.

For the African American business community, O’Neal’s initiative demonstrates that income alone does not generate lasting wealth. Despite earning nearly $286 million in NBA salary over his 19-year career, as tracked by Spotrac, O’Neal built his fortune through diversifying into technology, real estate, franchises, and brand licensing.

Building a Legacy of Financial Empowerment

O’Neal’s latest venture reflects his ongoing pledge to business growth, as BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. His investments include fast-food franchises such as Papa John’s and Big Chicken, as well as majority stakes in creative agencies, tech startups, and commercial real estate. BLACK ENTERPRISE also highlighted O’Neal’s key rule for financial longevity: saving 75% of his income and reinvesting in ventures that benefit the community.

This educational tour extends O’Neal’s involvement in higher education. According to Money.com and BLACK ENTERPRISE, O’Neal previously committed $29 million to Campus.edu to support accredited community college courses for students nationwide. Through financial empowerment, O’Neal is equipping emerging Black entrepreneurs and young professionals with tangible tools for long-term financial independence.