Shaquille O'Neal at the 2019 NBA Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Sports by Sidnee Michelle Shaquille O’Neal Expands Sports Empire With Eli Lilly Partnership The league’s first champion, Cam Hazzard, earned a $500,000 grand prize.







NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his business empire through a partnership with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, which is backing his professional dunking league as the venture prepares for further growth, Inc. reports.

The drugmaker, which generated approximately $65 billion in revenue in 2025, became a sponsor of Dunkman in April 2026, the outlet said. The partnership aims to promote physical activity, create opportunities for athletes, and expand the league’s commercial reach.

Founded by O’Neal, Dunkman launched its inaugural season in July with 24 international athletes competing in four group-stage events leading to a world championship. The league’s first champion, Cam Hazzard, earned a $500,000 grand prize.

The competition features professional dunkers who receive guaranteed contracts, with performances evaluated on difficulty, execution, originality, power, and vertical leap.

For Eli Lilly, the sponsorship builds on an existing relationship with O’Neal, who serves as a spokesperson for Zepbound, the company’s prescription weight-loss medication.

Lina Polimeni, Eli Lilly’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer for consumer marketing, told Inc. the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to promoting health and supporting emerging athletes.

The venture also highlights O’Neal’s continued expansion beyond basketball. The Hall of Famer has developed a business portfolio spanning investments, endorsements, entertainment, and brand partnerships.

Dunkman has attracted additional corporate sponsors, including Credit One Bank, Reebok, and Wilson, while securing television distribution through TNT Sports and streaming platforms.

According to Authentic Brands Group, the league’s inaugural season generated more than 223 million social media views and 33 million engagements worldwide, demonstrating its potential to attract audiences and advertisers.

The league is preparing to expand in 2027 with regional qualifying competitions, team events, and a junior division for athletes 15 and younger.

For O’Neal, the venture represents another opportunity to leverage his influence as a Black entrepreneur while creating a professional platform for athletes whose talents have traditionally been showcased through individual dunk contests.

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