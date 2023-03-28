Shaquille O’Neal Returns to Gym After Hip Surgery

TNT analyst and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently left the hospital after a hip replacement operation. On Monday, the behemoth NBA Hall of Famer posted a video of him in the gym.

In the clip, O’Neal, 51, slowly approaches a weight machine using a crutch. He sits down (with a little discomfort) at the machine and gets going.

He has a slight warning to “you old dudes” out there as he proclaims that he is “coming for y’all.”

“bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness @lafitness @lifetimefitness i’m coming for y’all”

Earlier this month when news and photos started circulating showing Shaq in a hospital bed, the gregarious big man said he was fine. He even managed to crack a joke about his situation.

“To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you,” Shaq said via Instagram. “And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry.”

Ailments have stopped Shaq, who played for six teams in 19 NBA seasons before retiring with the Boston Celtics in 2011, from attending to business off the court.

O’Neal recently signed, along with Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant (with his partner Rich Kleiman for their company 35V), as investors in Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports venture, according to a blog post from the company.

Two weeks ago, O’Neal attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his Big Chicken restaurant inside the new KCI terminal at Kansas City International Airport, Fox 4 KC reported. O’Neal hosted the event with the city’s mayor, Quinton Lucas. He then attended the Big 12 basketball championship game between Kansas and Texas with Lucas.