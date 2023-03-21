Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About The Real Reason Behind His Recent Hospital Stay

It looks like all those years of dunking on helpless opponents has caught up with Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal had fans worried when a picture of him in a hospital bed started circulating the internet. E! News reported it was for a hip replacement. But, of course, in classic Shaq fashion, he made jokes about his current health state.

“To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you,” Shaq said via Instagram. “And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

According to TMZ, the surgery was a success and the 51-year-old is already on the mend.

An outpouring of support came in from fans, some championing for him to get better soon. “Shaq is a national treasure—protect him at all cost,” one user said. Another fan called him “Cheekquille O’Neal” due to the image of a behind popping in and out, appearing to get larger and smaller.

While fans will miss Shaq on NBA on TNT, the show is in good hands as colleagues Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker are filling in for him. He tagged them in the post and let them know he is watching.

We all know Shaq is one to constantly make jokes and pull pranks. Earlier this year, Shaq had fans thinking he was in trouble with the law when video appeared on social media of him getting pulled over in Houston. It turned out the officer who pulled him over was friend from the Houston Police Department. In the video, the NBA legend can be seen shaking his head in comedic disbelief before the camera pans to flashing police lights.