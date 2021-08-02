Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Leaving LSU To Play at HBCU Texas Southern University

Shaquille O’Neal just may be the first ex-NBA player to have a son and a daughter attend the same HBCU at the same time!

With a simple Instagram post with one line, O’Neal’s daughter, Amirah O’Neal, announced that she will be attending an HBCU, Texas Southern University.

“I see the doubt in they faces, they didn’t think I would make it, 🤟🏽” she wrote in the celebratory post.

The 19-year-old was previously playing for the school her father once played for, Louisiana State University (LSU). She is now joining her brother, Shaqir O’Neal, who earlier this year had announced his intentions to play for TSU this fall.

“SHAQIR O’NEAL IS GOING TO TEXAS SOUTHERN HBCU 💯 @shaqironeall @overtimenxt”

According to HBCU Game Day, Amirah, is a 6’1″ post player who will be playing her collegiate basketball under Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke. During this COVID-19 shortened season, the TSU woman’s basketball team went 5-10 last year but had enjoyed a 20-10 won/loss record the previous season.

Amirah won’t be the only O’Neal to be in the same building this upcoming season. Her younger brother had already made a commitment to the Houston HBCU earlier this year. The freshman will be playing for head coach Johnny Jones, who used to coach at his Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater, Louisiana State University.

It looks like it may soon be a family business as Amirah’s younger sister, Me’Arah is being recruited by other Division I schools. Maybe she’ll also end up at Texas Southern University to join her siblings.