‘She Looks Out Of It’: Fans Express Concern Over Wendy Williams’ Appearance at NYFW

Wendy Williams stepped out in a pink fur and baseball cap to enjoy New York Fashion Week. But her latest public appearance has fans wondering if the former talk show queen is doing all right.

Williams was spotted at Daniels Leather’s fashion show on Wednesday, where her security helped escort her into the building. After the event, designer Nadeem Waheed took to Instagram to thank Wendy for coming to his show.

“Want to thank @therealwendywilliamsonline for attending our fashion show [folded hands emoji] She made a star studded affair even more Epic!!!” he wrote.

“Glad to see her back in the limelight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather)

The post received mixed reactions from fans, who expressed concern for Williams and others who thought the former daytime talk show host looked just fine.

“Thank God Wendy is starting to look way better. God bless her,” one fan wrote.

“I’m praying she heals from whatever she’s going through, I hate seeing her like this.💔💔💔,” added another.“

“I think she looks wonderful 👏👏👏👏,” added someone else.

But after The Neighborhood Talk shared another video clip of Wendy’s entrance, some asked if something was wrong with the famed radio host-turned-TV personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“She looks out of it.. I miss her hope she’s doing better,” one commenter observed.

But many were just happy to see Wendy outside amid reports surrounding her health.

“I’m glad she’s out and about. I wish her health and wellness,” one fan wrote.

Wendy’s latest appearance comes amid reports from Radar Online claiming the former talk host has been “abandoned” by her friends due to her “unhinged behavior” and has only been around paid staff that is working to keep her sober.