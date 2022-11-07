Still Got It! Janet Jackson Recreates 'Control' Album Cover 36 Years Later

Nearly 40 years later, Janet Jackson is still in control.

The Grammy Award-winning singer attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, where she recreated her iconic Control album cover, Page Six reported. Jackson sported an all-black Christian Siriano look that mimicked her popular ’80s album cover.

Jackson wore a black buttoned jacket and matching wide-leg trousers and wore her hair in the same side-swept, curly updo that she wore on her 1986 album cover.

Siriano took to Instagram to share his Control-inspired look for the chart-topping singer.

“When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it!” Siriano wrote.

“Wow, how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed.”

It was only right that Jackson wore the special fit as she was at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis—the producers of Control—into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much 😘😘😘,” Jackson captioned a clip of the trio posing together on the red carpet.

Control is the third studio album by Jackson, released on Feb. 4, 1986. The sound Jackson produced alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis introduced an unconventional fusion of rhythm and blues, rap, funk, disco, and synthesized percussions that would become Jackson’s signature and transcend popular music.

Siriano, 36, is a huge fan of Jacksons. In September, the Project Runway winner had Jackson sit front row at his New York Fashion Week show and even rescheduled his presentation so Jackson could attend.

“Having Janet at my show and being with her, that’s just something I never imagined would happen in my career,” the designer told Page Six.