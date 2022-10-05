Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria's Secret Storefront to Create Space for Black Businesses

Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront.

On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.

According to Fox 59, the nonprofit, created by Katina Washington, runs off partnerships, donations, and grants. In addition, tools like business coaching, capital, and mental health support are offered to participating vendors.

Opening up the opportunity for Black businesses to have visible access to more shoppers supports the SHE.Xperience brand’s mission to provide venues for businesses to increase their customer reach and revenue. Black business owners connected to the platform learn strong business practices, build relationships, and, most importantly, circulate their dollars within the Black community.

The company’s vision is “to connect every Black, female-owned small business owner with the people and tools needed to create, grow, and sustain thriving businesses,” the website states.

“SHE.Xperience is cooperative economics in action,” said Washington.

Koqóvel Cosmetics & Skincare, is one of the Black-owned business that resides in the storefront. Shoppers are greeted inside by owner Angel Fant‘s display of quality beauty enhancement products for women.

“My brand is around motivating and developing women through confidence. We want women to feel beautiful inside and out,” Fant said, according to Fox 59. The cosmetics professional shared that her business is thriving thanks to Washington’s support and connections.

Fox 59 reported the concept is a spinoff of Washington’s SHE. Event Indy, an annual expo held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Black businesses in attendance were provided resources, exposure, and a space to run their sales.

“Businesses are able to come in for three, six, nine months, or however long they feel that they need to get their business in a position to thrive,” said Washington.

“Every business that is here, and especially some of the businesses who have been here from the beginning, I’ve seen all of them scale.”

Although businesses are offered to stay as long as they need, the goal is to build them to stand strongly on their own outside of the SHE.Xperience.