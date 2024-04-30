Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Sells $15K Worth Of Merchandise At Pop-Up Event

The star power of University of Colorado Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders was evident when he appeared at a pop-up retail event on University Hill in Colorado on April 27. There, he sold nearly $15,000 of his clothing brand, SS2 Legendary.

Deion Sanders’ son arrived at the event in a $100,000 Tesla Cyberbeast to a waiting crowd ready to hang out with him and purchase merchandise from his clothing line. He was scheduled to be at Peckish, a chicken wing restaurant, for three hours, and some fans waited an hour for him to appear. He did stay there for more than 90 minutes.

“One thing he understands is he has to touch base with the people,” Sanders’ business partner Bam Hogue said. “He has to deal with the people. He’s not just about social media. It’s about actually meeting people in real life and meeting your supporters.”

On3 has reported that Shedder’s NIL (name, image, and likeness) valuation is $4.6 million, which places him at number one among college athletes. He also has 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The items fans could purchase at the pop-up ranged from $40 shirts ($60 for long sleeves), hoodies and football jerseys sold for $80, Trucker hats could be purchased for $40, and wristbands for $10. Hogue mentions that Shedeur has a licensing deal with the University of Colorado Boulder. Using the school’s logo, he has to pay around 12% royalties for anything they sell.

The moment wasn’t lost as videographers filmed the event, and fans were asked to sign releases for what may be the third season of the “Coach Prime” series that appears on Amazon Prime video.

There are plans for more pop-ups as Shedeur prepares for what may be his last collegiate season. If he continues to play at the level he has played for the past several seasons, he is slated to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 2025.