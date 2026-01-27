Let’s Go! Cleveland Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders Makes Pro Bowl

After a very lackluster first season in the NFL, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been selected to play in the league’s upcoming Pro Bowl game.

Journalist Jordan Schultz reported via his social media account that the rookie will be heading to the Pro Bowl as a replacement quarterback. That move makes Sanders the the first fifth-round draft pick to be invited to the annual event since Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Sources: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement.



Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/RTDy0J9l1f — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

The trajectory of Sanders’ career has taken an unexpected turn, making him a Pro Bowler despite his stats suggesting otherwise. After being expected to be a high first-round draft pick, the quarterback fell to the fifth round before Cleveland rescued him. Yet, although the Browns selected him, they had three other quarterbacks and picked another quarterback before Sanders’ drop. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were traded, DeShaun Watson missed the season due to an injury, and rookie Dillon Gabriel lost the starting spot after suffering a concussion, leading to Sanders becoming the starting quarterback.

CBS Sports reported that, as the team’s starter, Sanders posted a 3-4 record while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 8 games. After his first start in Week 11, he had the second-worst completion percentage since he took over the starting position. In the last eight weeks of the season, he threw an NFL-high 10 interceptions. Another stat that worked against the young player, Sanders was pressured on an NFL-high 51% of his dropbacks, yet blitzed at the seventh-lowest rate (24%).

He did have a great week when he won the Rookie of the Week honors in Week 14. Sanders was 23-for-42, passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a team-high 29 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He became the first Browns player to throw for at least 300 yards and have at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a game.

