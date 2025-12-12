Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shedeur Sanders Named NFL Rookie Of The Week Sanders had a stat line of 23-for-42 passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a team-high 29 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.







The season for Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders keeps getting better as the season nears its end, with the quarterback winning the NFL Rookie of the Week Award for Week 14.

The team announced good news that could give it a much-needed spark heading into this week’s contest against the 9-4 Chicago Bears.

had this award on lock. 12 is just getting started ⌚️@ShedeurSanders | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/k3vWEjQCSV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2025

Although the team lost to the Tennessee Titans 31-29, his stats were the highlight that made his play stand out. Sanders had a stat line of 23-for-42 passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a team-high 29 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. With those numbers, he became the first Browns player to throw for at least 300 yards and have at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a game. Quite impressive for a first-year player.

The 364 passing yards Sanders had for the game were tied for the third-most by a Browns rookie in a game. And his three touchdown passes tied for the second-most.

After the game, he was given the starting quarterback role for the rest of the season.

After seemingly having a public dislike for Sanders from the time he was drafted, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with the progress of the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I’ve been really impressed by his work ethic. And that’s going back to since the moment he got here,” Stefanski said. “He’s still very early into his career, and he would tell you the same. You want to have constant improvement in everything you’re doing. There’s moments in these games that come up that are hard to replicate in practice. You can talk through them on tape, you can talk through them in a walk through, and then you get the rep in a game, and that’s the most valuable learning tool you can have. And I think he will only take all of that and use that to his development moving forward.”

