News by Stacy Jackson Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer Jackson Lee, who previously battled breast cancer in 2012, told constituents that treatments may cause occasional absences from Congress.









In a June 2 announcement, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, 74, of Texas revealed a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and that she is currently undergoing treatment.

While acknowledging the arduous road ahead in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 15-term congresswoman expressed unwavering faith in God’s strength to guide her through this challenging journey. According to the post, Jackson Lee candidly informed her constituents that her medical treatment might necessitate occasional absences from Congress. However, she reassured them that her office would continue providing vital services they deserve and expect.

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” Jackson said, emphasizing her determination to fight the disease. Demonstrating her steadfast dedication to her congressional duties, Jackson Lee affirmed her commitment to working closely with congressional leadership and being present for critical legislative votes that impact the prosperity and security of the American people.

“By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon,” she declared, seeking solace in the prayers and support of her well-wishers.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee issued the Following Statement: pic.twitter.com/1WnKAN2CQs — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 3, 2024

According to her website, Jackson Lee has dedicated her advocacy to women, children, education, public safety, labor, job training, and healthcare. She acknowledged the personal nature of her current battle and vowed to approach it with the same courage and faith that have defined her pursuit of justice and equality for all. “The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me,” she said, encapsulating her resilient spirit.

This is not the congresswoman’s first encounter with cancer, according to The Texas Tribune. Jackson Lee, who has served in Congress since 1995, previously triumphed over breast cancer in 2012. At the time, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving her community and nation, affirming her commitment to cherishing life’s precious moments with family and friends.