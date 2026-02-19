Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Vivica A. Fox And Shemar Moore Return To Genoa City On ‘Young And The Restless’ Vivica A. Fox and Shemar Moore are set to appear in April.







Actors Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox are set to reprise their roles on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Moore and Fox will take part in a special on-screen reunion to celebrate their characters’ original appearances. The duo first appeared in 1994 as Dr. Stephanie Simmons and Malcom Winters.

Though Fox left only a year later to pursue a thriving career in film, Moore stayed for over a decade, exiting the show in 2005. According to Deadline, both actors will reprise their original roles sometime in April.

This will be Fox’s first return to the legendary soap in more than 30 years. Moore has continued to visit the fictional Genoa City. His most poignant return was in 2019 after the death of cast member and series regular Kristoff St. John, who portrayed Moore’s half-brother, Neil Winters.

In a press release, representatives for The Young and the Restless said the Winters and Simmons’ appearances are not a one-time engagement. They will be part of multi-episode arc will affect the trajectory of the current storyline.

Since each actor left the daytime grind, each has experienced success. Fox has been a staple in Hollywood for decades, leading multiple box office successes, including Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Independence Day alongside Will Smith. Moore has led multiple successful television shows, including the long-running Criminal Minds. Moore was on the show for 11 years until he became the lead for S.W.A.T., a Criminal Minds spin-off.

The Young and the Restless has outlasted many of its peers, including General Hospital, which was canceled in 2025. Moore and Fox’s return should inject new energy into the show. Their storyline is expected to explore new developments while honoring the characters’ history.

