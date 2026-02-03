Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Sherri’ Talk Show Canceled After Four Seasons As Daytime Television Marks End Of Era The show had initially aired as a replacement to the Wendy Williams show.







Sherri Shepherd’s eponymously named talk show will go off the air.

Sherri has been on television since September 2022. However, the daytime program will end this year with its fourth season, Variety confirmed.

Leadership at Debmar-Mercury, a Lionsgate Studios subsidiary that oversees the show’s production, released a statement on the program’s cancellation. The team noted that they hope to keep the show alive on other platforms as it transitions out of cable syndication.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production, which has found strong creative momentum this season, or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

The news came as a shock to fans and television professionals alike, especially as it became a growing staple of many channels’ daytime lineups. The show served as a replacement for another long-time Black woman-led daytime program, The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams had to step away from the hosting gig amid her health and legal battles.

Throughout its run, Sherri garnered several nominations for its programming, including several Daytime Emmy nods and two NAACP Image Award wins. Now, the former The View co-host will aim to keep her own platform on screens as its distributors seek another home.

Upon its latest season renewal, Shepherd emphasized her and her team’s effort to provide joy and inspiration to her diverse audience. With her show, she also became another pioneer for Black women leading daytime television, along with Williams and fellow daytime host Tamron Hall.

“I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers’ lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I’m grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return,” stated the Emmy winner in 2025.



Season four will keep Shepard on America’s televisions through this fall, at the very least. The news comes as another daytime show announces its closure, with Kelly Clarkson ending her popular program this week.

