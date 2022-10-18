Get Your Flowers Sis! Sheryl Lee Ralph Awarded Order of Jamaica, a National Honour

Abbott Elementary star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, lengthened her list of accolades after attending a national ceremony in Jamaica.

What a powerful moment as ⁦@thesherylralph⁩ is bestowed by the Country of #Jamaica the Order Of Jamaica. Good works of service over the years getting some good recognition! ⁦@USEmbassyJA⁩ ⁦@PaSenateDems⁩ pic.twitter.com/clTiDLfzwY — Senator Hughes (@SenatorHughes) October 17, 2022

The Emmy-winning actress was awarded the Order of Jamaica, the nation’s fourth-highest honor, at The National Honours and Awards ceremony on Monday, October 17. Ralph announced the accolade to her followers in a post on Instagram, where she appeared at the King’s House in St. Andrew.

“Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ,” Ralph wrote in the caption.

“Warrior Woman!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

According to the Jamaica Observer, the honor was granted as recognition for her contributions as an actress and to the international film industry, in addition to being a cultural ambassador of Jamaica.

“Receiving Jamaica’s national honour is overwhelming, to say the least!”

“In the memory of my mother who received the Order of Distinction, OD (we all said stood for ‘Original Diva’) I am deeply proud and moved to have my name changed to The Honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ.,” Ralph told the outlet. She shared that she’d been looking forward to being on the island and attending the service, adding that she’d be taking her Emmy along with her.

Fans and other celebrity friends commented under Ralph’s post, including Abbott Elementary creator, Quinta Brunson, and actress, Kerry Washington, who wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!!! .”

Evelyn Braxton, mother of Grammy-winning singer, Toni Braxton, commented, “LOOK AT GOD❤️🌈.”

Ralph is reportedly among 10 people to receive an Order of Jamaica at this year’s ceremony in the entertainment and culture sector, including Monty Alexander; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

ET Canada reported that the ceremony honored 143 notable Jamaicans, including recording artist, Agent Sasco, jazz pianist, Monty Alexander, and others, along with Ralph.