Sheryl Lee Ralph Says There’s ‘NO’ Competition With Her ‘Abbott Elementary’ Co-Star Janelle James

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday where she won Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series.

Ralph was nominated for the award alongside her Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James. But despite the two co-stars both being nominated for the same award, Ralph wanted to make it crystal clear that she is not “competing” against Janelle or anyone!

BLACK ENTERPRISE was on the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globe Awards and asked Ralph about competing for Best Supporting Actress alongside her co-star. But that’s when Ralph set the record straight.

“I’m not competing against one of my co-stars at all!” Ralph quipped.

Ralph continued to express her gratitude to be among a group of celebrated Black actresses, like Viola Davis who happened to be walking by while she was explaining herself.

“There is no comparison there is no competition,” Ralph said. “It’s just a placement from God and I’m happy to be a part of a group that’s known as ‘the best in the world.’ And you see Viola Davis walking behind me, Amen!”

The bold response highlighted Ralph’s humility and appreciation for those who have fought to follow their dreams. The veteran actress received praise for her acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last year, Variety reports.

The original Dreamgirls star opened the speech with a cappella rendition of “Endangered Species,” by Dianne Reeves.

“I sing no victim song,” she sang to the live audience. “I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs.”

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” she said. “This is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”