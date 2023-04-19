Sheryl Lee Ralph Told Lauryn Hill To Consider Another Name Besides 'The Fugees' for Her Band

Young Lauryn Hill was set on the plans for her musical project.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph reflected on her time working alongside the “Doo Wop” singer on the Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit set. The two iconic celebrities were cast as mother and daughter in the 1993 musical comedy.

According to Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, Ralph recalled sharing some advice back then as Hill was planning to start her band.

“That was one of the best times because I got to work with this enthusiastic, bright, talented young woman,” Ralph said. “When I tell you, I look at Lauryn Hill; I remember Lauryn Hill telling me, ‘Ms. Ralph, I’m going to have a band, and the name is going to be the Fugees,’ and I was like, ‘Baby you will definitely have a band, but you may need to rethink that name.’ And she said, ‘Ms. Ralph, you oughta get it, Fugees. Re-fugees,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I get it, but, rethink it.’ But she was absolutely right.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that Hill’s band, The Fugees released its first album, Blunted on Reality, one year later following Hill and Ralph’s appearance in Sister Act 2. In 1996, the band released their 7x-Platinum album, The Score.

Ralph also discussed her future with Sister Act, ready to take on another role in the next one. “Absolutely. Another, Sister Act 3? Absolutely, just ask me,” she said to GMA hosts. “Come on, ask me!”

Tyler Perry, the film’s producer, updated fans in 2022 about where they were in the development of the third installment. “I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” Perry said, according to Deadline. “So we’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start. We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going.”

If Ralph gets the call, she may be joined by some other major Hollywood names. Last year, Goldberg revealed her Sister Act 3 dream cast, which included artists Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj.