Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 'She's Got Now' Empowerment Luncheon Links WNBA All-Stars And Legends For Growing Movement The empowerment luncheon will take place during the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.







The first-ever She’s Got Now Empowerment luncheon is a growing movement for women in sports, taking place during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Coinciding with the sports tournament, the luncheon is more than a get-together of these renowned women athletes. Years in the making, the event hopes to inspire the next generation of all-stars while amplifying the growth of women’s sports. The luncheon’s founder, Tomeka B. Holyfield, knows what she’s building and is already shaping the future of this rising field.

“The tide is changing. It’s been in the making for two or three years… She’s Got Now spoke to me,” she told the Indianapolis Recorder. “You have to do it now. It’s not tomorrow. It’s not yesterday.”

Holyfield added, “This is going to be a movement. It’s one of those events that you know is going to be a movement. That’s what we’re feeling.”

The She’s Got Now luncheon will spotlight trailblazers within the WNBA, from coaches to legends alike. Recognized figures include A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Dawn Staley, and Doris Burke. Another pioneer for women in sports, Serena Williams, will receive a special recognition award. The event takes place July 17 during the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The Empowerment Luncheon will primarily focus on Black women game changers in the realm of sports. Holyfield hopes to acknowledge their groundbreaking achievements toward gender equity in athletics and media. For the WNBA specifically, Holyfield aims to capitalize on this momentum as more eyes look at the women’s league.

“Why not now?” Holyfield asked. “Now is the best time, more than ever. Women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurs. This year alone, the WNBA will gross upwards of one billion dollars.”

She hopes the luncheon can also serve as a connector for these women. Beyond their day jobs, many have outside ambitions in media, business, and management. She’s Got Now wants to highlight how their lofty goals are inspiring more women to build their own empires.

“What they’re doing is why this thing is bigger than business and basketball,” expressed Holyfield. “The ball is the foundation, but it’s helping them get the bag … These ladies are turning over the veil of what they thought they couldn’t do.”

At its core, She’s Got Now is for women in sports to celebrate and recognize one another. The event founder emphasized how women in male-dominated fields are stronger when united and hopes to further cultivate that feeling of support.

“My number one goal is that this grows into a networking and meeting place,” Holyfield said. “We could take our Superwoman capes off and just be glad for the next person … We subliminally know what each other is going through.”

She continued, “Wherever you are, you don’t need to be validated. You don’t need to wait for a seat at the table. Create your own table … It’s over waiting for somebody to validate who we are … We make our own tables, we make our own decisions, and we create our own narratives of our lives.”

Tickets remain available for the She’s Got Now Empowerment Luncheon.

