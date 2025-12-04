Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shilo Sanders’ Legal Team Fires Back at Bank Transfer Allegations Following Bankruptcy Proceedings States that he is "entitled" to profits that he earned after his initial filing of bankruptcy







After being accused by a bankruptcy trustee of making unauthorized bank transfers totaling approximately $250,000, former Colorado Buffaloes player Shilo Sanders’ attorney responded by stating that he is “entitled” to profits that he earned after his initial filing of bankruptcy.

According to USA Today Sports, attorney Keri Riley has requested that the bankruptcy court dismiss the trustee’s complaint against Sanders. In a court filing on Oct. 22, the Trustee, David Wadsworth, accused the football player of skirting bankruptcy laws by allegedly transferring funds between accounts. He is asking that the money be returned to the original account.

“All of the funds paid into, and subsequently out of Big 21 post-petition were post-petition earnings of the Debtor,” Shilo Sanders’ attorney stated in a recent court filing obtained by the media outlet. “The Trustee acknowledges in the Complaint that the Debtor was earning money from NIL Deals both pre- and post-petition. As alleged in the Complaint, the NIL Deals were and remain the Debtor’s primary source of income… While the estate is entitled to ‘proceeds’ or ‘profits’ from the assets of the estate, the law expressly excludes ‘earnings from services performed by an individual debtor after the commencement of the case.’”

In October 2023, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after being sued by a high school security guard over an incident from 2015. The guard, John Darjean, alleged that Sanders assaulted him at the school, causing him injuries. Sanders was a no-show for the trial, and Darjean was awarded a default judgment of $11.89 million. Sanders has yet to pay Darjean.

Sanders has also been sued by his former law firm over work done in the lawsuit brought by Darjean and in the bankruptcy case.

According to USA Today, Barnes & Thornburg LLP filed legal papers against Sanders on Nov. 17, alleging the firm is owed nearly $165,000 for services rendered.

RELATED CONTENT: Campbell’s VP Slammed In Lawsuit After Alleged Racist, Classist Rant About Coworkers And Products