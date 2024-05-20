Rep. Shontel Brown Introduces U-FIGHT Act To Combat Uterine Fibroid

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown has taken a deeply personal stride in advocating for improved gynecological health by introducing the U-FIGHT Act: The Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health and Treatment Act.

During a May 16 announcement, the Warrensville Heights Democrat opened up about her own battle with uterine fibroids, describing the experience as “having an uninvited guest take over your body, month after month, for years.” According to Cleveland.com, Brown shed light on the debilitating effects, stating the condition presented painful and messy menstrual mishaps that took a mental toll on her and prompted her decision for a hysterectomy.

Her candid testimony underscored the urgency behind the proposed legislation. The U-FIGHT Act aims to empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants focused on early detection and intervention for uterine fibroids, educational awareness programs, and critical research efforts. Additionally, the grants would further address issues including pain control, management, and conditions like Asherman’s syndrome, a condition characterized by uterine scar tissue buildup following surgery.

Brown emphasized the profound impact fibroids can have, particularly on Black women, stating, “Too many women delay medical care or are denied full treatment and care because they don’t know that the symptoms they’re suffering through aren’t normal.”

The legislation has garnered endorsements from a diverse array of organizations, including The White Dress Project, The Fibroid Foundation, Black Health Matters, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Birthing Beautiful Communities, and major healthcare centers like the University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, and MetroHealth.

“We look forward to working with Congresswoman Brown to advance legislation that would expand access to early screenings and detection methods for uterine fibrosis, a debilitating condition that impacts millions of women, especially women of color,” said MetroHealth President & CEO Airica Steed. “Together, we can create a healthier community for every woman.”

While the U-FIGHT Act currently has 50 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, all Democrats, Brown remains committed to garnering bipartisan backing and introducing companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

RELATED CONTENT: Studies Show 80% of Black Women Will Develop Uterine Fibroids