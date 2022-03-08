Shoot With The Best Of Them With This Professional Photography Bundle

Photography is one of the most rewarding hobbies that exist. Something is soothing about capturing and freezing a moment in time and preserving it as a memory. Technology over the years has made mobile photography a popular pursuit, and regular point-and-shoot cameras are now offered at price points affordable to many.

While technology has made photography better, it isn’t a cure-all if you really want to master the art. There are still many aspects of the art that take skill and practice. For those, The Professional’s Guide to Photography Bundle is a great tool. For a limited time, it’s available for a limited-time price of $39.99. That’s a savings of 97% from its MSRP ($1,952). Eight courses are included in this bundle.

The “Photography Master Class” breaks down the basics of photography and understanding the exposure triangle. From there, students will learn about aperture, shutter speed, ISO, and other aspects of the art. This course included 65 lessons.

The “Studio Portrait Photography” course is perfect for those with photography studios or who hope to one day open one. Students will receive instruction and tips on how to master strobe lighting to get the most out of your studio sessions, they’ll learn how to understand the differences between key and fill lights, along with instruction on how they can best photograph people in various poses and lighting techniques.

Expert photo-editing information is also offered through courses such as “Intro to Photoshop Compositing for Beginners” and “The Beginner’s Guide to Photoshop.”

“I haven’t tried it yet but my grandma who is an experienced photographer is loving it! She said she had already learned a lot within the first 30 minutes,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Virginia M.

After completion of these eight courses, you’ll have more than enough information to be a confident and properly trained photographer. Whether for personal enjoyment or professional advancement, purchase this information-filled photography bundle today and enhance your skill in the art.

Prices subject to change.