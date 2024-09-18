News by Keka Araújo JUST SENSELESS: Shooting At Detroit’s Eastern Market Tailgate Party Leaves Two Men Dead The Detroit Police Department is working closely with city officials to review security measures during such large gatherings.







A second person has died following a shooting that occurred during a fight at Detroit’s Eastern Market on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The incident happened after the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with tensions escalating at the popular tailgating spot near Wilkins Street and Riopelle Street.

Detroit Police Chief James White reported that the initial altercation, which began in Shed 6 of Eastern Market around 4:30 p.m., involved several people. Although the fight dispersed, it reignited minutes later when two men appeared ready to confront each other physically. One of the men, a 30-something from Oak Park, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, striking two Detroit men, police said.

The first victim, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed on Monday.

An Oak Park man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. “Tailgating, drinking, and guns don’t mix,” Chief White emphasized during a press conference. “It’s tragic that such a beautiful day ended with this violence.”

Eastern Market, located northeast of downtown Detroit, is a popular destination for tailgating during Lions home games, drawing large crowds. The Eastern Market tailgate party has long been a staple for local sports fans, who gather in the area to celebrate before Lions games. This unfortunate event shocked the community, known for its vibrant and safe atmosphere. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety at these gatherings, particularly regarding the mix of alcohol and firearms.

In response to the shooting, local law enforcement has increased its presence around the Eastern Market district and nearby stadiums to ensure the safety of future tailgate parties and events. The Detroit Police Department is working closely with city officials to review security measures during such large gatherings.

Community Reaction

Residents and visitors alike expressed concern over the violence that marred what was supposed to be a fun-filled day. “We come here every season to enjoy ourselves and support the Lions,” one tailgater said. “It’s heartbreaking to see this happen in our community.”

Police Urging Cooperation

Authorities are calling on witnesses and anyone with video footage from the scene to help with their investigation. Police also encourage tailgaters to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to prevent further incidents.

The Eastern Market shooting serves as a somber reminder of the need for enhanced security at public gatherings, particularly in Detroit’s lead-up to major sporting events.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to gather more details surrounding the fight and subsequent shooting.