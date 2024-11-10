HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shooting At Tuskegee University’s Homecoming Leaves One Dead And Multiple Injured Tuskegee officials did not disclose how many suffered injuries from the incident.







One person has died after a shooting occurred on the last day of Tuskegee University’s homecoming festivities. Several people were also injured during the incident at the HBCU.

According to CNN, the deceased person was not a student at the Alabama-based HBCU. However, some of the injured victims did attend the school. Shortly after the shooting occurred in the early morning on Nov. 10, the university confirmed they were transported to two local hospitals. Tuskegee officials did not disclose how many suffered injuries from the incident.

“Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” stated the institution in a news release obtained by the news outlet. “The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Many traveled to Tuskegee to take part in its HBCU’s 100th homecoming week. As the celebration on Saturday night went into the next morning, gunfire sparked into the crowd. Videos spread across social media of attendees ducking for cover. The Tuskegee Police Chief told AL.com that one female student took a bullet in the stomach, and a male student was shot in the arm.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. While the Alabama Bureau of Investigation is continues its investigation, no arrests have been made as of yet.

However, this is not the sole instance of gun violence taking place during an HBCU’s homecoming. Albany State University, an HBCU in southwest Georgia, also had a shootout occur amid its celebration concert in October. The incident left one person dead as well. Prior to this, another shooting happened near Tennessee State University, where three people were killed after its homecoming events.

As HBCUs continue to deal with the increase in gun violence, many remain concerned about the safety of students and attendees as they honor their school’s history.

RELATED CONTENT: Tuskegee University Launches Alabama’s Only HBCU Aviation Program To Train Black Pilots