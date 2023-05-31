Shooting Victim Ralph Earl Makes Public Appearance At Brain Injury Event

Things seem to be looking up for Ralph Yarl since making national headlines in April after being shot in the head.

Yarl, the 17-year-old Black boy who was shot for mistakenly, ringing the wrong doorbell, seems to be recovering well, as he made his first public appearance at the Going the Distance for Brain Injury Annual run in Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Star reports.

Yarl stood strong with fellow brain injury survivors and was supported by family and friends. Over 1,000 other participants raced through the park with neon green T-shirts and registered as a member of “Team Ralph.”

His aunt, Faith Spoonmore, said it was important for her nephew to see he isn’t alone.

“This is not something that anyone planned for, however, it is one of those things where there’s a whole community of people that go through this, live life with this,” Spoonmore said.

“We want him to see there are people still living good lives even after this. That’s the part we’re most grateful for. There’s still hope.”

The race, in its 36th year, raises money for the organization that helps with brain injury advocacy, education and resources. Many supporters wanted to speak with Yarl about his experience but his family did their best to keep conversations light. Executive director of the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City, Robin Abramowitz, said his appearance was to more so bring awareness and “attention to the fact that brain injury can happen anytime, anywhere, to any one.”

The Staley High School student found himself as a victim of gun violence when Andrew Lester, 84, shot him because he rang his doorbell looking to pick up his brother. Lester was arrested and charged with two felonies – assault in the first degree and armed criminal action – after protests erupted in Missouri and across the country.

