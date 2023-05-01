The Stars Align for Ralph Yarl, Alicia Keys And Roc Nation Reaches Out

Support for Ralph Yarl has been pouring in since he was shot by a homeowner in Kansas City after approaching the wrong house.

Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney told TMZ that singer Alicia Keys invited the 16-year-old to come and meet her at her Kansas show in July.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company owned by rapper and business mogul Jay-Z has also reached out to Yarl, extending an interest to help him and his family in any way.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda-Cooper Jones, advised Yarl’s mother, Cleo, to “lean on prayer” and that victims like her son, hold the power.

In addition to personal invites, other stars have aligned for the teen, supporting a GoFundMe launched by Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, following the shooting. Reportedly, the fund, that already passed $3.4 million, has seen donations from celebrities like Julianne Hough, Lil Rel Howery, Christina Ricci, Pamela Meyer and Guy Oseary. Writer and social justice advocate Sean King, connected the Yarl family with a professional to assist them with setting up a trust fund for all the donations.

Spoonmore recently shared an update on Instagram about Yarl. “Ralph is getting better every day,” she wrote over a video of her nephew playing.

“Ralph is currently experiencing many intense headaches,” which she noted are sometimes debilitating. She added that her nephew is hopeful that he will get clearance to return to play his bass clarinet again. “Thank you so much for the love, prayers, and support. We appreciate you more than you know,” she concluded.

Yarl is continuing his recovery after being shot in the head and arm by 84-year-old Andrew Lester, who was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, told TMZ he feels the charges aren’t suitable for the crime.

According to KCTV, Yarl is under the care of a trauma-informed psychologist. The teen’s therapist is helping him cope with the matter.

