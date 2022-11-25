Stuff A Bag Full of Designer Streetwear Fashions For $100 at Agenda Houston's Black Friday Event

Agenda Houston, the city’s premiere Black-owned destination for collectable fashion sneakers and designer streetwear since 2018, is hosting a Black Friday Blowout Event that gives shoppers the chance to stock up on iconic tees, jeans, jackets and hottest designer clothing gifts at the year’s lowest prices at their new store location inside the Galleria Mall!

Agenda Houston, which just relocated to a new store next to Saks Fifth Avenue on the third floor in the Galleria Mall, is offering holiday shoppers Black Friday steals from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, with discounted pricing on bins of contemporary, trendy styles, the season’s hottest jeans and jackets priced at just $20, iconic T-Shirts for $10, and an “AGENDA BAG” promotion that lets shoppers purchase whatever they can fit into one Agenda shopping bag for $100!

“I wanted to offer shoppers big savings with the price of everything being so high this Christmas,” said Ken Haggerty, founder and CEO of Agenda Houston.

“We have a lot of new inventory to stuff into those bags, and we’re excited to help people put together great looks that fit their lifestyle, whether it’s for themselves or somebody else on their gift list.”

Haggerty, whose styling expertise and ability to build relationships with the movers and shakers of the hip-hop and streetwear community has made Agenda a stand-out brand among competitors, regularly draws celebrity clients like Stunna 4 Vegas, Sauce Walka, Don Toliver, and others, to his Galleria store for the latest luxury streetwear fashions and personal service.

In addition to the new store location inside the Galleria, Haggerty also just opened a new flagship store at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby (3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A) two weeks ago. The 3,870-square-foot showplace features an extensive inventory of denim wear, hoodies and outerwear, shirts, backpacks, hats and accessories from today’s most influential designers and emerging streetwear stylists. Fashion footwear collectors will also find an entire shoe wall inside, filled with new and coveted retro sneakers from brands like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Vlone, Nike Air Max, Anti Social, Kaws, Offwhite, Supreme, and others, that are only available at the Upper Kirby location!

Agenda Houston’s Black Friday event at the Galleria Mall store will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Haggerty will also be offering special deals at his new store at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.!