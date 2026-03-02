Dr. ‘Shyne’ Barrow Charts An Impressive Course For Diasporic Excellence At Island Music Conference 2026

Amid the rhythmic resurgence of the Caribbean’s creative economy, the Island Music Conference (IMC) 2026 converged at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston, Jamaica, as a high-stakes nexus for the global music community. Positioned as a critical industry “reset,” the summit gathered an elite cohort of artists, DSP executives, and financial power players to bridge the gap between regional talent and international acclaim.

The four-day event, which started Feb.25, culminated on Feb. 28 with a high-level discussion on global recognition, as the Hon. Dr. Moses Michael Levi “Shyne” Barrow officially joined the “Grammys & Your Career” panel. This conversation reframed the intersection of artistry, professional recognition, and long-term career strategy for the modern creator.

Technical panels further dissected the digital landscape, with “Streaming Math: How to Actually Make Money on DSPs” featuring veterans from YouTube, TikTok, Apple Music, and AudioMack. These sessions provided rare transparency regarding royalty distributions and algorithmic visibility, ensuring island creators are equipped to become sophisticated owners of their intellectual property.

Expanding the creative pipeline, the IMC 2026 Songwriters Workshop provided a focused environment to equip creators with the technical tools and creative insights necessary for the global market. Directed by veteran executive Brandon Bakshi—noted for his leadership with the BMI London Awards—and Assistant Director Tasha Thorbourne, a BMI Award-winning songwriter and co-manager of Brick & Lace, the workshop bridged the gap between raw talent and international publishing standards.

By leveraging Thorbourne’s extensive relationships across North America and Africa, the program ensured that participants left with a practical understanding of how to write for a competitive, boundaryless music economy.

The conference reached its crescendo at 6:00 p.m. with IMC Films, a curated showcase that transformed the auditorium into a sanctuary of visual storytelling. Far more than a simple screening, the evening served as a poignant tribute to the past, present, and future of reggae and dancehall culture. The lineup included the world premiere of the new Peter Tosh video, “Here Comes The Sun,” and the debut of “Hot Gyal Summer,” directed by the visionary duo Shamara Spencer and Anastasia Chin.

The visual journey continued with “Someone Loves You,” featuring the incomparable Nadine Sutherland, alongside deep dives into musical royalty via The Dennis Brown Documentary and the Skip Marley feature, “Let’s Take It Higher.” For those who remained through the week’s intensive sessions, the film showcase provided an elevated conclusion to a marathon of industry insights—a moment destined to dominate the digital conversation long after the final frame.

Beyond the high-profile deliberations on the Recording Academy, the IMC functioned as a masterclass in modern infrastructure for attendees. The core of the event, held in Kingston, was anchored by the keynote from Moses “Shyne” Barrow: From Stage to State, in which the Belizean Leader of the Opposition detailed the discipline required to transition from a legendary recording career to the halls of government–including the proverbial bumps and bruises along his storied journey.

Addressing a room of aspiring creators and seasoned executives during his keynote on Thursday, Barrow pivoted away from industry jargon to discuss the invisible architecture of achievement. He challenged the audience to look past the superficial metrics of fame and embrace a more rigorous, almost spiritual, work ethic.

“Perseverance is key. Discipline. A tedious work ethic. There’s a network, a metaphysical network that is an accurate account… That’s where we get things like karma and life repaying you, good and bad.”

For Barrow, the transition from the streets of Brooklyn to the legislative chambers of Belize was not a matter of luck, but a relentless application of focus. He urged the delegates to ignore the statistical improbabilities that often haunt the Caribbean creative sector.

“Everyone is gonna tell you why it won’t be… You are responsible for shattering the ceiling, for bursting through the doors with your work ethic.”

Another poignant segment of the incredibly thoughtful keynote addressed the friction between artistic expression and state security. Barrow, whose own early poetry was a visceral reflection of his reality, defended the artist’s right to document their surroundings while simultaneously challenging the state to address the root causes of societal discord.

“I was hoping that by capturing that truth and making that truth a body of work that was consumed by millions… that the powers that be would pay attention to the other Shynes and fix the issues that I was rapping about.”

The IMC 2026 wasn’t merely about the mechanics of PR or the dividends of digital service providers; it was a call for the “Island Music Industry” to recognize its collective power.

Photo Courtesy of Keka Araujo

During his powerful keynote, Barrow concluded with a stirring reminder of the divine timing of the Diaspora’s journey, referencing the biblical crossing of the Red Sea to illustrate a world that, despite its imperfections, is rigged in favor of the persistent.

“You gotta work hard, and when you get there, you gotta jump and know that the universe comes and conspires for you to win.”

