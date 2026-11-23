Culture by Ida Harris Shyne Talks New Album, Memoir, And Return To Belize Parliament Ahead Of ‘Rock The Bells’ Rather than coasting on celebrity allure, Barrow built his political credibility through constituent service







Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and former Belizean opposition leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow prepares to rip the stage at LL Cool J’s “Rock the Bells Festival 2026,” while laying the groundwork for a new album, a memoir, and a 2030 return to the Belize Parliament in an eventual bid for prime minister. In the early 2000s, the rapper proved himself apart from any claims of similarity to deceased rapper Biggie Smalls. Today, he rejects comparisons to former President Barack Obama—a trope frequently attached to his measured, statesmanlike sensibility—and emphasizes that his legislative intensity and stage presence draw from the same wellspring of authenticity.

“I’ve been in the political realm since 2012,” Barrow told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I’m me, you know, l’ve always been me.”

“Whenever you enter a realm, people always look for the easiest thing to identify you with …”



Shyne spoke to BE from Belize during a recent interview, where he broke down how his dual identity as an uncompromising hip-hop icon and a seasoned legislator has converged into a multi-year slate of music, literature, and political advocacy.

“There’s no difference between Shyne the performer and Moses the parliamentarian,” Barrow told BE. “I gotta take that Shyne energy with me into Parliament, into the legislature, so that I could bulldoze the barriers and shatter the glass ceilings.”

How Does Shyne Barrow Bridge Hip-Hop Legacy and Belizean Politics?

Entering Belizean politics, Barrow carved out an unprecedented global milestone over the past 14 years as the only hip-hop artist or executive elected to a national congress-level parliament, ultimately serving as opposition leader of the House of Representatives. Although he lost his parliamentary seat during the previous election cycle, the former Mesopotamia representative insists his grassroots commitment remains unwavering.

“Celebrity is a fleeting illusion,” Barrow said. “The work that you do is a reality that still carries to this day. So I think people love me more to this day because of the work that I do lifting people up.”

Rather than coasting on celebrity allure, Barrow built his political credibility through constituent service while leveraging every international media appearance to attract tourism and foreign investment to Belize. That socio-political urgency mirrors the foundational hip-hop ethos that shaped his youth. Barrow cited Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah—fellow Rock the Bells performers—alongside Nas, N.W.A., Public Enemy, KRS-One, and Bob Marley as artists whose work exposed systemic poverty and institutional oppression.

Shyne On Rocking The Bells

Hip-hop luminary LL Cool J (“Uncle L”) personally invited Shyne to perform at Rock The Bells. Barrow promises a raw and lit performance at the show, which goes down Nov. 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Shyne’s appearance follows his sold-out May 2 showcase at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

“When Uncle L reaches out, and they say, ‘Shyne, we want you on the stage,’ you don’t say no.” Shyne said. “l’m grateful to be on the stage with such other greats.”

Thanksgiving weekend, Shyne will return to the stage to rock the bells alongside his contemporaries, ranging from hip-hop pioneers like Roxanne Shante, Kool G Rap, Sugarhill Gang, and the Furious Five, to those who carried the torch, Kwame, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Method Man & Redman, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Lil’ Kim and a host of others.

“Best believe when I step on that stage, you’re gonna get that Shyne Po that you love and that you know, full energy, straight hip-hop, raw,” Barrow said of his upcoming festival set. “I’m hip-hop. We’re gonna burn it down if we’re not gonna do it right. And so I’m gonna burn the stage down.”

What’s Next for Shyne?

While campaigning for a 2030 return to Parliament, Barrow has embarked on an ambitious creative and entrepreneurial expansion. He is currently executing back-to-back studio albums. The first of note is The Honorable, featuring production from Dr. Dre, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, RZA, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Heatmakerz, and Polow da Don. The Book of Moses, slated for release in 2027, chronicles his personal evolution from Orthodox Judaism to universal spirituality rooted in compassion and integrity. Shyne has upcoming film and television productions on his calendar, alongside international tours. He even has a Belize outpost of Brooklyn Chop House opening in 2027.

Shyne on Success, Purpose and Spirit

Recently, Barrow was honored with a Global Ambassador award at the Caribbean Music Awards—alongside Calypso Rose, Patra, and Alan Cave—as well as a Key to the City and “Shyne Day” in Brooklyn. Barrow attributes his success and resilience to daily discipline and spirituality.

“You’re only good as your last hit. You’re only good as your last accomplishment. And you just gotta keep rebuilding, keep renewing and keep doing more, keep going further and keep elevating,” Shyne said.

“The first thing I do, as part of my renewal, my recommitment, my repurpose and my resiliency strategy is every morning, I get up early, sometimes before the sun rises, and I meditate, pray, whatever you wanna call it. I’m in constant communication with the universe.”

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