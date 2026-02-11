Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shyne Heads Back To Brooklyn May 2 To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album, ‘Shyne’ 'It is surreal to return to the stage in the neighborhood where I grew up for a night of performances celebrating classic raw hip hop'







Shyne Po, legendary former Bad Boy artist and former Belize politician, is slated to make a return to the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, where he grew up, for a show that celebrates the 25th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, Shyne.

New York City will witness Shyne’s homecoming on May 2 at Kings Theatre. Tickets for the performance will go on sale Feb. 13.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brooklyn’s own Shyne is returning to the stage after 25 years on May 2!



Get tickets this Friday at 10 AM at https://t.co/nRtNfmlzFm pic.twitter.com/mgSaf0pLkh — Kings Theatre (@KingsBklyn) February 9, 2026

“It is surreal to return to the stage in the neighborhood where I grew up for a night of performances celebrating classic raw hip hop,” said Shyne in a written statement.

After a successful recording career cut short by a prison term, he paid his debt to society, returned to Belize, and followed in the footsteps of his father, Dean Barrow, by entering politics. Last year, Shyne (born Moses Barrow) lost his bid to be re-elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives and as leader of the Belize United Democratic Party.

In September, while appearing on Cam’ron’s show, Talk with Flee, the Brooklyn-raised emcee discussed plans for a 25th anniversary tour.

“To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Shyne album, we’re going to do a 25th anniversary tour,” Shyne said. “So, that’s the crowning announcement. The ancillaries would be, remember, we had the bio documentary, The Honorable Shyne. So, I always wanted to do the Honorable album similar to how Jay-Z did American Gangster for the American Gangster movie. So instead of doing a soundtrack, do an actual album.”

There will be special guests at the May 2 show.

Pre-sale tickets will be on sale starting Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. EST using the code ROSE. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. EST at https://us.atgtickets.com/events/shyne/kings-theatre-brooklyn/.

