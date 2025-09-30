Rapper Shyne Announces 25th Anniversary Tour After Serving As Belize’s Prime Minister

Shyne, who released his self-titled debut album 25 years ago this month will celebrate the milestone by going on a world tour.

The rapper-turned-politician took to Instagram to alert his followers and fellow hip-hop fans of the development. Although no dates were announced, the former Bad Boy artist said the tour would start in his old stomping grounds, New York City.

A video clip of an upcoming podcast episode with Cam’ron on his Talk With Flee series, showed Shyne speaking about his upcoming projects, which include the tour and new music.

“To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Shyne album, we’re going to do a 25th anniversary tour,” Shyne said. “So, that’s the crowning announcement. The ancillaries would be, remember, we had the bio documentary, The Honorable Shyne. So, I always wanted to do the Honorable album similar to how Jay-Z did American Gangster for the American Gangster movie. So instead of doing a soundtrack, do an actual album.”

Shyne, in the clip, also said he is working on several albums and a TV series.

Earlier this year, Shyne (born Moses Barrow) was defeated in his bid to be re-elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party.

After Shyne spent time in jail for his involvement in a New York City shooting at Club New York with Sean “Diddy” Combs, he was deported to Belize, where he followed in the footsteps of his father, Dean Barrow, and became a politician. The elder Barrow served as deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs from 1993 until 1998 and was the then-leader of the opposition from 1998 until the United Democratic Party (UDP) won the election in February 2008.

RELATED CONTENT: Former Bad Boy Rappers Shyne And Loon Reconnect At Invest Fest