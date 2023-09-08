Former Bad Boy Rappers Shyne And Loon Dropped By InvestFest

Two former “Bad Boys” reunited recently in Atlanta.

Both men have faced public challenges, but now, according to reports, Shyne and Loon, are both on the upswing.

According to HipHopDX, the former Bad Boy labelmates were seen at InvestFest last month in Atlanta. The two may have been there to support their former label head, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was a keynote speaker at the financial empowerment festival.

Both artists were prominent rappers for Bad Boy Records, but ran into legal problems and spent time in prison. While incarcerated, they were seemingly able to turn their lives around.

Loon posted photos from his time at InvestFest, which included a photo and video of him and Shyne reconnecting and getting a chance to talk.

“Everybody knows I don’t get out much as far as hanging out in crowds, clubs, etc. but I really enjoyed bumping into a lot of my old friends from a business that helped shape the man that I am today at @investfestival”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Muhadith (@realloon2amir)

Shyne, whose real name is Moses Michael Levi Barrow, comes from a political family in Belize. He was involved in a shooting in New York on December 27, 1999. After hanging out with Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, Shyne was accused of shooting three times at the club. He was convicted on two counts of assault and reckless endangerment and criminal possession of an illegal weapon.

Given a prison sentence of 10 years in 2001, Shyne was released in 2009 and moved back to Belize, where his political career took off.

In 2020, Shyne was elected to Belize’s House of Representatives. Less than a year later, he was appointed leader of Belize’s conservative opposition party.

Loon (Amir Junaid Muhadith) was given a 14-year prison sentence for his role in drug trafficking in 2012. Due to COVID-19, the former rapper was released in 2020 and became involved in a legitimate business and philanthropy. He recently started a podcast, The Perspective Podcast.

RELATED CONTENT: Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Appointed Leader Of Belize’s Opposition Party