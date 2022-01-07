Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Academy Award For Best Actor, Dies At 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win the win the Academy Award for best actor and who broke numerous barriers has passed away at the age of 94.

Poitier’s passing was reported by several Bahamian news outlets early Friday morning. The cause of the actor’s death has not been released.

Poitier’s acting carrer involved many “firsts.” He was the first Black man to win an international film award at the Venice Film Festival in 1957, the first Black man to be nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in 1958 and the first black man to win it in 1964 for the movie Lillies Of The Field, the story of a traveling worker who encounters a group of East German nuns, who believe he has been sent to them by God to build them a new chapel.

“‘Because it is a long journey to this moment I am naturally indebted to countless number of people.”

During his career Poitier also pushed against the typical roles Black men were receiving at the time.