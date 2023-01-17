Silk of ‘Diamond & Silk’ Threatens Lawsuit Against COVID-19 Reports Amidst Diamond’s Death

Rochelle “Silk” Richardson recently showed that she isn’t a fan of people spewing conspiracy theories regarding her sister Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway‘s death, by threatening legal actions against several individuals.

Richardson and Hardaway made up Donald Trump‘s controversial political duo Diamond and Silk. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, on Jan. 9, Richardson released a statement on the pair’s official Twitter account about Hardaway’s unexpected passing in her North Carolina home, moments after the former president expressed his deepest condolences to his loyal supporter.

Although Richardson didn’t disclose Hardaway’s cause of death at the time, many – including Marc Lamont Hill and Michael J. Stern – expressed their thoughts on social media platforms.

Many tweets were in response to a now-deleted article from Blavity that stated Hardaway died from COVID-19. Despite the story, no additional information regarding Hardaway’s passing has been publicly confirmed.

In a Twitter post, Hill brought up Hardaway’s alleged past health issues involving COVID-19 and claimed that the sisters were fired from FOX News because of the misinformation they spread on air.

In the Jan. 9 post, the journalist wrote, “Diamond —of the right-wing, Trump- loving duo Diamond and Silk— has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple [of] years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. You cannot script this stuff.”

I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander & lie on my sister & I. Where's your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox? Investigate Before You Celebrate! You have until 12 noon today to retract. https://t.co/6gqALyuIvQ — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 11, 2023

A few days later, when Richardson became aware of Hill’s remarks, she asked the 44-year-old to show proof that Hardaway was hospitalized in November 2022. Richardson also warned Hill that he had until noon that day to “retract” his previous comments.

While defending the duo’s legacy, she said, “I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander & lie on my sister & I. Where’s your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox? Investigate Before You Celebrate! You have until 12 noon today to retract.”

Immediately following that post, Hill retracted his statement.

Another social media user caught between Richardson’s fury with the media was USA Today columnist Michael J. Stern. In his now-deleted tweet, Stern tried to encourage his followers to take the vaccine, upon hearing that Hardaway allegedly died from COVID-19.

Richardson responded to Stern’s upload by calling him out for using Hardaway’s death and the Diamond and Silk brand to “advocate for people to get the jab.”

She stated, “So you think you can use the death of my sister, her face & our brand to promote & advocate for people to get the jab and post that she died from a disease she never had? Who the f**k gave you [the] authorization to use our brand, her name & likeness? I intend to take Legal Actions.”

Since Richardson’s legal threats, no other information has been released.