Simi Valley Teens Plead Guilty To Hate Crime Against Michael Robinson Investigators said the teenagers shouted racial slurs during the Aug. 1 brawl in a California movie theater parking lot and specifically targeted Robinson, who is Black.







On Oct. 30, two young men accused of attacking Michael Robinson in August 2025 pleaded guilty to felony assault and hate crimes.

Of the five teenagers, ranging in age from 16 to 17, three were charged with felony assault and special allegations of a hate crime. Two others were charged with felony assault, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal threats. Additionally, the fifth assailant was charged with misdemeanor criminal threats and misdemeanor battery.

Ahead of the arraignment, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko sent a statement to KTLA, commenting on the violent acts.

“Hate crimes spread fear, division, and violence throughout an entire community. Our office is committed to holding these youth accountable and ensuring that justice is delivered for the victims and our community,” Nasarenko stated.

In a statement, Simi Valley Mayor Dee Dee Cavanaugh condemned the “racism” and “gang-related activity as unacceptable.

Investigators said the teenagers shouted racial slurs during the Aug. 1 brawl in a movie theater parking lot and specifically targeted Robinson, who is Black.

“They hit one of my friends in the face first,” Robinson told KTLA. “Then they hit another. Then they rushed me while I was between two cars. I managed to get out and ran into the parking lot. That’s when they slammed me into the hood of a car and jumped me.”

The Simi Valley Police Department confirmed one of the young men involved is related to one of the department’s officers. However, the department said the officer will not be involved in any aspect of the investigation.

California Department of Justice data shows that hate crimes across the state rose 14% between 2023 and 2024, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase. Ventura County recorded one of the sharpest percentage jumps among mid-size counties.

The two defendants who pleaded guilty are scheduled for sentencing Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. Proceedings for the remaining teens are continuing in juvenile court.

