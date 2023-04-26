Simone Biles Claps Back At Critics of Her Wedding Hair

After keeping things simple for her courthouse wedding to Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles had to shut down the critics who took issue with the high ponytail she wore for the big day.

Biles, 26, and Owens, 27, tied the knot at a Texas courthouse wedding on Saturday. The Olympic gold gymnast took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from her wedding day.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍” she captioned her post.

Biles opted for a tiered white gown, while Owens wore a tan suit. The Houston Texans player shared romantic shots from the special day while expressing his pride in finally being married to Biles.

“My person, forever ❤️💍 #TheOwens #itsofficial,” he captioned his post.

“I love you husband,” Biles wrote in his comments section.

While many applauded the happy newlyweds on Instagram, Biles faced criticism on Twitter by some who didn’t like how the decorated gymnast’ styled her wedding hair, leading her fans to step up and defend the seven-time Olympic gold medalist’s hairstyle.

“Yall really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got???” one fan tweeted.

Yall really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got??? pic.twitter.com/QLreAGJu9p — Kemmy O (@Kemy_87) April 23, 2023

“Simone Biles is a goddess. I look up to her so much and girl I could only wish for her level of beauty,” another fan said in part.

Like how could you see this picture and focus on her hair??? Simone Biles is a goddess. I look up to her so much and girl I could only wish for her level of beauty 😭😭 https://t.co/o8laXXRF9L — sista terri clarence (@Mediterranean_Z) April 23, 2023

“I saw those pics of Simone Biles and my first thought was, ‘Aww she look so happy.’ The fact y’all zoomed in on her edges and hair is so miserable,” another user wrote.

One fan cleared the critics by listing out just a few of Biles’ accolades and life accomplishments before obliterating them for attempting to shade the American gymnast.

“Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married…

And y’all worried about her hair…..?!” they quipped.

Biles took notice of the supportive tweet and replied with a short explanation about her wedding hair.

“i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics,” she wrote before addressing her haters.

“but they can keep complaining idc idc idc,” she added.

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023