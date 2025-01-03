Women by Mary Spiller Simone Biles Named ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Sportsperson Of The Year for 2024 Another day, another honor for the gymnastics legend.







Gymnast Simone Biles added another impressive accomplishment to her lengthy resume. The 11-time Olympic medalist was named the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated on January 2.

“Honestly, it is such a huge honor,” Biles, 27, told Good Morning America. “I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so just keeping gymnastics on the map is really exciting.

“I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked.”

“Simone Biles is Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her,” the magazine said.

“And perhaps most of all because after she wondered aloud to [teammate Jordan] Chiles whether she was about to relive the darkest period of her career, she took a deep breath, she saluted the judges and broke into a run.”

Biles will receive her award on January 7 at a ceremony hosted by Keegan-Michael Kay at Wynn in Las Vegas.

The legendary gymnast’s 2024 was highlighted by a groundbreaking performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Columbus, Ohio-born gymnast earned four new medals—three golds and one silver—to her already extensive collection in team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise events.

According to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Biles is currently tied for the second-most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

Deion Sanders received the honor from SI last year.

