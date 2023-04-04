Simone Biles ‘On Cloud 9’ At Dream-Themed Bridal Shower

Simone Biles was “on cloud 9” while celebrating her pre-wedding festivities in the form of a dream-themed bridal shower with family and friends.

The Olympic gold medalist shared photos from her celebratory soiree over the weekend. Biles wore white and looked stunning standing next to white balloons made to look like fluffy clouds.

“On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed,” she captioned her Instagram post.

She cheerfully held a glass of champagne while posing in front of the dreamy balloon display. Other photos showed the decor of the all-white-themed bridal shower, including tables covered in white cloth and cloud-like balloons throughout the room.

The cocktail bar was held inside a white food truck covered in white balloons. The food table had a white neon sign that read “engaged” and was surrounded by fluffy white balloons.

A white trolly cart holding glasses of champagne with cotton candy made to look like a fluffy cloud perfectly matched Biles’ bridal shower theme. Biles smiled in photos with her family and friends.

Another photo showed the gymnast dancing in front of her lavish white cake. In the last picture, Biles looked elated while holding a baby. She stood before a white neon sign that read “On Cloud 9 Simone Owens.”

Her fans applauded the amazing decor and theme of her bridal shower.

“THE dreamiest bridal shower everrrrr,” one fan wrote.

“Nah this theme is dope as hell dude,” wrote someone else.

“ITS THE DETAILS FOR ME OMG,” another user added.

The bridal shower comes after Biles shared highlights from her bachelorette trip with her bride tribe in February. Biles and her fiance, Jonathan Owens, have also been teasing their love for each other in adorable posts leading up to their big day.

The bachelorette trip came one year after Owens popped the big question in February 2022. The happy couple has been going strong since meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020.