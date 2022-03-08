Simone Biles Says Yes To The Dress -- Finds Her Wedding Gown Less Than A Month After Engagement

Simone Biles, USA Olympic champion and gymnastics powerhouse, confirmed that she said yes to more than one dress for her anticipated beach wedding.

The recently engaged bride-to-be took to Instagram to let her followers know that she found the looks of her dreams, thanks to Galia Lahav, just less than a month after her partner, Jonathan Owens, proposed to her on Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

“Said yes to the dress(es),” the 24-year-old wrote in the caption while hinting at multiple looks for the special occasion.

Although she didn’t post any of her final selections, the couture fashion house snapped a couple of photos of Biles trying on dresses during her visit at the Los Angeles flagship.

Lahav is renowned for it’s high-end fabrications, meticulous sewing techniques, and floor-sweeping custom couture gowns. The work is demonstrated in the dresses Biles modeled in:

Biles and NFL player Owens, have been together for two years, and she recalled accepting his proposal “the easiest yes.” The couple’s pandemic-set love story led the groom-to-be on one knee with a stunning oval engagement ring from Houston jeweler ZoFrost & Co, per PopSugar.

Last month, the duo reflected on what it was like to navigate a relationship during the pandemic.

“We clicked really really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules,” Biles revealed to Today. “But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship. We’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other, it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”

Owens added, “My dog [Zeus] really loved her. I could kind of see his face, like, whenever I would pick my bookbag up in my apartment, he would think we’re leaving to go to her place, so he would sprint to the front door. And I’d be like, ‘Huh, you really like her!’”