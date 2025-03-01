Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Angie Stone, Music Icon Behind ‘Funk You Up’ and R&B Classics, Dies At 63 In Car Crash Angie Stone’s legacy as a singer, songwriter, and cultural pioneer will continue to inspire for generations.







Angie Stone, a pioneering voice in hip-hop and R&B, has tragically died at 63 following a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. She had performed in the city Feb. 28.

Her representative, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed the news, stating that Stone was killed early Saturday morning after leaving a performance. Few details are available, and Montgomery authorities have not yet released a statement about the incident.

Stone’s death has sent shockwaves through the music industry. Known for her powerful voice and trailblazing career, she first gained fame as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female hip-hop group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group’s 1979 hit “Funk You Up” became a cornerstone of hip-hop history, influencing artists across generations and being sampled by stars like Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

The talented singer’s solo career in the late 1990s marked another chapter of success. Her debut album, Black Diamond, went gold, and her follow-up hit, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” remains a fan favorite. She later transitioned into acting, appearing in films like The Hot Chick and Ride Along.

Her most recent work included the collaborative project “Our Problem,” which she collaborated on with artists like Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, and Morgane Stapleton.

On Feb.1, Stone took to Instagram to catch up with fans and to–ironically– pray for the people who had lost their lives in plane crashes at the top of the year.

Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond, and two grandchildren. Deborah described her death as a heartbreaking loss for her loved ones and the music community.

Angie Stone’s legacy as a singer, songwriter, and cultural pioneer will continue to inspire for generations.

