Singer Jaguar Wright Arrested for Domestic Dispute; Husband Says She Threw Son’s Ashes

Singer Jaguar Wright has the streets talking after her husband posted a shocking video showing the singer face down on the ground during a recent arrest.

The embattled singer has made headlines in recent years for making salacious claims against major A-listers like Diddy, Jay-Z, and her ex-boyfriend, Common. But this time around, Wright is in hot water due to her own actions.

In a video shared online over the weekend, Wright, 45, appears to be seen lying face down on the ground while being detained by police. The singer can be heard shouting profanities at the arresting officers.

“Jaguar Wright and Solar from Carbon Nation assaults Jaguar’s husband at the barbershop. Jaguar was arrested…….” the TikToker captioned the video, which features explicit language.

The video was seemingly recorded by Wright’s husband who can be heard behind the camera explaining what took place. According to Wright’s husband, the singer came to a barbershop with a friend by the name of Solar who helped the intoxicated singer assault him.

“She came up here and assaulted me while I was at a f***ing barbershop…Her and f***ing Solar came to the barbershop… bruised me and assaulted me,” he said.

He also accused his wife of throwing their late son’s ashes out the car window.

“Throwing [her son’s] ashes out the car, calling n***as b***hes and h**s,” he said. “Somebody else called the cops on her. I can’t calm her down.”

He continued, “I never caused this to my wife…She did this to herself. Hanging out with… motherf***ing sex cultists… they both f***ing drunk as f**k.”

The husband claimed the incident stemmed from an altercation that took place the night before where he and Wright wrestled over a gun and the cops were called to stop her. Wright’s husband asked for prayers for the “Stay” singer.

“Please pray for her…Please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us… I don’t know why she did this sh*t, bro,” he said.

Shortly after the arrest, Wright was back on Instagram to post a seven-minute video where she blamed “bloggers” for the recent violent encounter.

“God Got Us- #viral #jaguarwright #Fame #GOD,” she captioned the post.

Wright last made the news in 2020 when rapper Common denied her claims of being sexually assaulted by the award-winning lyricist during their time as a couple, The Source reported.