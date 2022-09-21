Singer Keke Wyatt Reveals Her Infant Son is in Intensive Care

Singer Keke Wyatt announced that her 13-week-old son is back in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Wyatt shares Ke’Zyah Jean Darring with her husband Zackariah Darring.

Wyatt revealed the news via Instagram on September 20 with the caption, “In the ICU again but still making it. 13 weeks old and doing GREAT!!! #GODISGOOD. #Ke’ZyahJean #babyboy #mommyanddaddysbaby. We love u so much!!!”

Ke’Zyah was diagnosed with Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes severe intellectual disabilities and physical defects, while Wyatt was pregnant. The mother of 11 has been open about her son’s condition and shared that she was told to terminate the pregnancy.

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke’Zyah Jean Darring 💙Born May 27, 2022,” she wrote.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results. We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s [sic] in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did. We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS.”

The “Fall in Love” singer and Darring welcomed their son on May 27. The parents also share two-year-old Ke’Riah Darring, who was born in January of 2020. The singer also shares three children with her ex-husband Rahmat Morton and four children with her ex, Michael Ford.