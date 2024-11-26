Arts and Culture by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Singer And Rapper Kershey Brings ‘Ivy League Cred’ To The Urban Music Scene In a music category where “street cred” has often preceded success, Brooklyn native Kershey is remixing the rules by introducing “Ivy League cred” into the mix. The singer, rapper, and songwriter is blending her artistry and intellect to carve out a unique space in hip-hop and R&B, challenging traditional expectations in the industry.







Kershey has already made waves on the local New York City music scene, opening for rap icon Trina in Brooklyn and earning accolades at prominent showcases like Hot 97 journalist Loreal Luchi’s all-female event and Major Stage’s “Women on the Rise” at SOB’s. As she works on her highly anticipated debut EP, she continues to captivate audiences with her commanding stage presence and catchy lyrics.

“My music tells the story of balancing two worlds—Brooklyn and the Ivy League,” Kershey shares. “It’s about celebrating where I’ve been and where I’m going and inspiring others to push past the limits society places on them.”

As a graduate of NYU and a current graduate student at Columbia University, she uses her education as a platform for advocacy. “Hip-hop has always been a voice for the voiceless,” she says. “I want to amplify that message—on stage and off.” She is partnering with organizations like Seeds to Flowers in East New York to reach out to and uplift youth and families.

Her passion for empowerment extends into entrepreneurship. In 2015, Kershey launched Kaché Beauty, a brand endorsed by influencers and celebrities like shoe designer Jessica Rich. She later founded Kaché Creative Group, an agency specializing in high-end branding and web design. Even during the pandemic, she collaborated with her mother, Andrea Alexander, to create Express White Smiles, a quick and affordable teeth-whitening option.

But music remains her deepest passion. Her debut EP promises a dynamic mix of tracks. “Some songs will make you dance, while others encourage deeper reflection,” she says. Kershey’s sound reflects her journey, fusing the raw authenticity of her Brooklyn upbringing with the intellectual depth of her Ivy League education. She’s proving that success in urban music is about more than where you’re from—it’s about what you represent.

With her music, advocacy, and entrepreneurial spirit, Kershey is setting a new standard for what it means to thrive as an artist.

This story was first reported by Blacknews.com.

