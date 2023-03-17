Singer T-Boz Issues Warning on the Dangers of Sex Trafficking After Daughter Was Targeted

The war on sex trafficking is becoming more and more dangerous as anyone can become a victim.

TLC singer T-Boz jumped on Instagram to put out an official warning after her daughter almost became a victim. With the caption “watch your surroundings” the 52-year-old talks about how her daughter, Chase Anela Rolison, was sought out by sex traffickers. “Y’all always hear about sex trafficking and stuff like that,” T-Boz said. “So, my daughter was just leaving the doctor’s office and when she came to the car she had a weird thing on her windshield wiper.”

T-Boz warns her followers to watch their surroundings after her daughter was potentially being tracked leaving a doctor’s appointment pic.twitter.com/GvOQiYIzo3 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 16, 2023

Sources say this tactic is often used to catch victims. The 22-year-old was smart enough to not touch the item as it could have had a drug substance on it that the singer said “will knock you out.”

Rolison hurried to get her car started and drove off to a more crowded location. Suspicious items on your car aren’t the only way to get caught up in sex trafficking. The CrazySexyCool singer claims trackers can be put on your vehicle as well and speaks on getting someone to search them, if possible. “Now, I hear they put trackers on your car, T-Boz said. “So, if you have a father, brother, male around, police station, wherever make sure y’all check for trackers so they won’t track you guys home or to the next location and try to do the same thing.”

Criminals aren’t just after women. Rappers Xzibit and 2 Chainz both found AirTags—one on a car and another lodged in identified belongings—according to Hip Hop DX. “Be careful out here guys, these people are getting bold,” the West Coast rapper said on Instagram.

Rolison reposted her mom’s video on her Instagram Story, thanking everyone for their concern. “I’m okay and I appreciate everyone.”